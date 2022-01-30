Suspected criminal offenses A drunk man is suspected of trading in stolen knives in a pizzeria and then stealing a restaurant car in Riihimäki

The knife merchant left for the restaurant’s backyard, where a restaurant employee was rushing to the car at the same time. The employee went to get food from the restaurant, during which time the car disappeared from the yard.

Male It is suspected that he stole the stolen knives in a pizzeria in Riihimäki on Saturday night and then took the pizzeria car, says the Häme Police Department.

Police patrol got the combined knife dealer into the same person suspected of having stolen knives from a nearby store a little earlier. A car was found, and a man in his forties was located in an apartment building.

The arrested man is suspected of the theft of a motor vehicle, the right to drive the vehicle and theft.