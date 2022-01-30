Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suspected criminal offenses A drunk man is suspected of trading in stolen knives in a pizzeria and then stealing a restaurant car in Riihimäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The knife merchant left for the restaurant’s backyard, where a restaurant employee was rushing to the car at the same time. The employee went to get food from the restaurant, during which time the car disappeared from the yard.

Male It is suspected that he stole the stolen knives in a pizzeria in Riihimäki on Saturday night and then took the pizzeria car, says the Häme Police Department.

Police say in a statement that a man had come to the center pizza to sell knives. The deals were not agreed, but the drunken man was offered food. The knife merchant left for the restaurant’s backyard, where a restaurant employee was rushing to the car at the same time.

The employee went to get food from the restaurant, during which time the car disappeared from the yard.

Police patrol got the combined knife dealer into the same person suspected of having stolen knives from a nearby store a little earlier. A car was found, and a man in his forties was located in an apartment building.

See also  Book Review | Stephen Hawking was a saint of science and was considered immensely intelligent - but why him?

The arrested man is suspected of the theft of a motor vehicle, the right to drive the vehicle and theft.

#Suspected #criminal #offenses #drunk #man #suspected #trading #stolen #knives #pizzeria #stealing #restaurant #car #Riihimäki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Spain - Sweden live: final of the European Handball 2022, live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.