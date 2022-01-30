For Jordi Ribera, the match against Sweden “has nothing to do with the previous matches. It’s a final, an hour of play, and to win the title there will be no other way than to play well against a great rival.”. The coach highlights “Spain’s ability to survive, which has overcome complicated situations, and that against Denmark, which in recent times had always won, It was a great match, although that is history”, assures the coach. That is to say, there is no mention of the victory against the Swedes in the Bratislava group.