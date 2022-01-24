susana lopez (Madrid, 2002), better known in football and by her relatives as Susi, has been living a real hell in these last two weeks. The hitherto Real Madrid B player, which she joined last summer, received an offer from Parquesol to play as a professional in the Iberdrola Challenge, corresponding to the Women’s Second Division. And, what began as an opportunity to continue exploiting his talent, has become a path of obstacles in which he even considers leaving football.

As reported by El Confidencial and confirmed by AS, the big problem Susi has encountered is Real Madrid’s refusal to give her a release letter. An event that has not occurred despite The Madrilenian has not had much weight in the Madrid subsidiary, where she plays at an amateur level. Nor does it seem to have mattered that Susi he would go on to have a professional contract at Parquesol. In fact, the Valladolid club has already made this contract and has reported this case to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), which has not yet responded.

Nor has there been a reaction, as far as is known, from the offices of the white club. The sports director of the Valladolid club, Paco Casquero, has repeatedly requested the player’s release letter, as confirmed by himself to AS. “First, they gave me a resounding ‘no’. Then, they did not give me an answer. And, now, I do not even know if they have alleged anything in the complaint before the RFEF, whose deadline for allegations was last Thursday,” he declares.

Women’s Real Madrid



Casquero: “He hasn’t played at home for two weeks, having a bad time”

With more than twenty years of experience in the field of sports management, Casquero confesses that he does not want “trouble” and assures that he is not going against Real Madrid. “I’m a madridista. I don’t want to hurt the club”, he points out, after telling that he has even worked in the schools of the Real Madrid Foundation in Valladolid. “I just want Susi, like any girl, to be able to play football wherever she wants and to enjoy the sport.”, Add.

Regarding Susi’s situation, for which a loan would have even been requested until she fulfills her contract as an amateur at Real Madrid B at the end of the season, Paco Casquero says that the player is having a “living hell”. “He has been at home for two weeks without playing, having a very bad time. I’ve talked to her and she’s crying because she can’t do what she wants, which is play football. I will go as far as it takes. They are depriving him of his right to work.”

The case of Athenea, a more mediatic precedent

Casquero stresses the importance of Susi, who has also played for Rayo Vallecano (2015-18) and Madrid CFF (2018-21), You have the right to leave due to the fact that you have a professional contract at Parquesol. “I’m a mindudi, but I’ve looked for good lawyers and, with the law in hand, I think we’re going to get it. Although I’m afraid they’ll agree with me on February 2 or 3 and I won’t be able to register her to play,” he stresses. , before sentencing: “At Parquesol we have full confidence in her and she is a very talented player. At Real Madrid he hasn’t played as much as he wanted and I think it’s time for him to show what he’s worth on the pitch.”

Now, it remains to be seen if Casquero and Susi manage to win a battle that shouldn’t have happened. “Parquesol’s goal is to be able to wear shorts in the next match against Espanyol. I don’t know if it will be achieved, but I’m going to try”, sentences the sports director of the Valladolid club, an entity backed by up to 40 men’s and women’s soccer teams. His fight is reminiscent of the one that Deportivo successfully undertook a few years ago in the signing for Athenea, who suffered something similar with Racing and who now dazzles in the ranks of the Real Madrid first team. His story gives Susi hope in her dream of continuing to dedicate her life to football…