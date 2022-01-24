One weekend of European football left and we reviewed the 7 Latin Americans who shone on their teams.
In the preview of the double date of Qualifiers, there were players who stood out and we chose them in this traditional publication.
Lucas Alario was the protagonist in Bayer Leverkusen’s win against Augsburg. He converted a great goal with a heel and a barrel to seal the victory. While defining where his career will continue, the striker showed all his talent with a beautiful definition.
Atlético de Madrid turned an incredible match around Valencia and Ángel Correa had a remarkable task. He scored the 2-2 and was key to getting the victory.
Emiliano Buendia is still in an excellent moment and showed why he is part of Lionel Scaloni’s calls. The midfielder dreams of going to the World Cup and is one of the figures of Aston Villa. At the weekend he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Everton. Despite his short stature, he anticipated a corner kick and converted a header. A very complete player.
Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 and Thiago Silva was once again the protagonist. The Brazilian scored a goal and was one of the keys in defense. His 37 years do not weigh him down and he shows that he is still valid.
Lucas Boyé played a dream game and continues with his excellent level at Elche. He had the pleasure of being the great figure against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.
Eder Militao was responsible for Real Madrid not losing at home against Elche. The Brazilian scored the equalizer on the last play.
Antonio Sanabria scored the only goal for Torino which drew 1-1 with Sassuolo.
