Jude Bellingham celebrates Madrid’s second goal. ISABEL INFANTES (REUTERS)

Madrid unofficially finished last season listening to the rival stands Hey Jude of the Beatles. He was sung by the Manchester City fans during the 4-0 second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Five months later, the anthem by John Lennon and Paul McCartney has become a trend at the Bernabéu thanks to the boy of the moment: Jude Bellingham (J.B.), the man that no opponent has yet been able to decipher. As soon as he scored the first two goals in the rout of Osasuna, the new Chamartín started again with the chorus.

4 Arrizabalaga, Dani Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez, min. 78), Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham (Dani Ceballos, min. 72), Modric (Brahim Diaz, min. 78), Camavinga (Kroos, min. 66) , Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior (Rodrygo, min. 72) and Joselu 0 Herrera, David García, Juan Cruz, Catena, Jesús Areso, Lucas Torró, Aimar Oroz (Raul García de Haro, min. 79), Jon Moncayola (Pablo Ibáñez, min. 79), Rubén Peña (Kike Barja, min. 79) , Rubén García (Arnáiz, min. 70) and Ante Budimir (Chimy Ávila, min. 70) Goals 1-0 min. 8: Jude Bellingham. 2-0 min. 54: Jude Bellingham. 3-0 min. 64: Vinicius Junior. 4-0 min. 69: Joselu. See also Russia-Ukraine War, Russia under attack at Belgorod: Incursion from Ukraine. Four Russian kamikaze drones shot down by Kiev. Moscow activates the anti-terrorism regime Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez Yellow cards Rüdiger (min. 39), Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 59) and Pablo Ibáñez (min. 83)

The overwhelming rise of the 20-year-old Englishman is already forcing comparisons that were unimaginable until recently. Also that black night at the Etihad, when his arrival was already taken for granted. Against the red team, Bellingham equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring start with Madrid. Nothing less. In the first 10 official matches of both in white, the English and the Portuguese scored 10 goals. Although if the total participation in goals (goals plus assists) is added, the Briton still wins, because he accumulates three assists to the Portuguese’s one in that stretch.

“The usual,” Carlo Ancelotti started this Saturday, who had no choice but to answer another flurry of questions about the playmaker who scores goals like no one else in this Madrid. “He is a type of player who taking control of is not so easy. He does not have a fixed position and that gives him an advantage. He arrives and combines well with his teammates. It is a surprising start for everyone. Nobody expected this number of goals,” admitted the Italian coach.

Their records speak of quantity, but, above all, of specific weight. There is no padding in his statistic. Practically everything he adds in his individual locker serves for the overall victory of the whites. In the comfortable victory against the Navarrese team, the first two goals were his. When it was time to relax and relax, even being able to miss penalties, he had already done his thing. He was decisive in poster days like Naples and, four days later, in interwar afternoons like this Saturday.

“He is aware that he is not a center forward who scores goals, but rather a playmaker or interior. The time will come [en que no marque tanto] and there he can contribute with other things,” Ancelotti predicted. A month ago, Carletto predicted that the Englishman could reach 15 goals this season. This Saturday, already with 10 in the bag, they asked him for a new calculation, but the Italian haggled over the issue. On the other side of the shore, Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate, disappointed with his team’s “very poor” second half, stated that JB looks like he could “mark an era.” “I don’t know where his roof is,” he gave up.

Bellingham’s 1-0 was born from a control and assist from Luka Modric, who reappeared in the Castellana after two weeks in darkness. After he was replaced at half-time in the Metropolitano’s turnaround (the ownership that night was already surprising), he did not play at all against Las Palmas and Girona, and in Naples he only played the final half hour. Carlo Ancelotti recovered it against Osasuna and the Croatian’s anger, already publicly accepted by the Italian coach, translated into a performance of brio, gesticulating, constantly ordering his teammates, participatory and at his own pace on the field. At 38 years old, his new performance gave off all the air of vindication in the face of the reduction in his status from one summer to the next. In the 79th minute, after finishing the chopping block, he left applauded, and with a clap and hug from Carletto. Seven minutes earlier, Jude Bellingham had already left.

