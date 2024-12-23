Susana Díaz regrets having “bit her tongue” and asks to unite the Andalusian PSOE again: “That’s why I’m still here”

The PSOE senator and former president of the Junta de Andalucía Susana Díaz has called for the opening of a “new time” in the PSOE-A in which “everyone counts” and “comradeship and fraternity” is recovered after a last stage in which he “regrets” having “bitten his tongue more than I would have liked, not to say things that could make people feel bad.”

Díaz spoke in this way last Saturday during a tribute ceremony in the Malaga municipality of Almáchar by the local socialist group, one day after the PSOE-A Steering Committee activated the process for the next Regional Congress to be held in Armilla (Granada) on February 22 and 23 and in the middle of an open debate on the leadership of the party.

“The PSOE has to recover brotherhood, camaraderie, love each other, support each other, let the processes pass and the next day we are all socialists and there is no one left. And that’s why I’m still here, that’s why I’m still fighting, because I think that the PSOE needs us to meet again,” said the former general secretary of the PSOE-A, who did not hide that the party in Andalusia is not in its “best moment.” ” but she was convinced that it has “a present and a future” because there are “young people with strength, desire, enthusiasm and talent.”

In this sense, Díaz asked the socialist militancy not to fall into “dismay” in the face of a “imposed right in Andalusia, which does not even want to appear as what they are, the lifelong right” and to fight to “take flight because The PSOE is very much PSOE, and although sometimes we go through difficult times, the lights go on, and at the end of the road the people are waiting for us.”

“In the PSOE there is no one left over, there is a lack of people”

“I confess that for me these three years have been very difficult and very complicated, at some moments I bit my tongue more than I would have liked to not say things that could make people feel bad, and later I regretted it, because we have to discuss, debate, confront ideas and we have to recognize that afterwards we have to fight together, that in the PSOE there is no one left over, that in the PSOE there is no left over talent, that in the PSOE what is missing is people, we have to open the doors of the groups to let him come closer the people,” he added.

To do this, he appealed to militancy to “continue fighting, fighting, carrying the message and, above all, making a livable, breathable party, respecting those who think differently, counting on everyone, to beat the absolute majority.” that the PP has, all the talent of the PSOE-A is needed, and it does not matter whether in previous processes we have had one political position or another.”

“A new time has to open in Andalusia where everyone counts. And if we are able to do it, we will be unstoppable,” concluded Susana Díaz.