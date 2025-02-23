Indra considers that the future of air traffic passes through digital control towers at airports, a market in which, in its opinion, Spain has positioned itself as a “reference” thanks, among other issues, to the company’s technology In this segment.

The company has stressed that its solution of digital towers provides a “complete vision of the airport area” and allows to manage traffic, aircraft and any incidence that may occur in the environment in a way “Safe and efficient.”

“The air sector continually bets on technological innovation to manage the growing number of flights and for the need to be more sustainable. The remote towers system It brings numerous advantages beyond savings in physical infrastructureS, ”said the head of the Digital Torre de Indra business, Rodrigo García.

In his opinion, this type of solutions allow centralized and simultaneous management of several airports From the same working position, which optimizes resources and facilitates a global vision of air traffic and improves decision making, as well as operational safety.

“The human factor remains key, but technology improves its capabilities”the manager has nuanced.

As explained by the Spanish company, its digital towers allow the remote management of airports through digitalization, the enrichment of the image through augmented reality and, sometimes, the decentralization of the operation.

“The comprehensive solution of Digital Torre de Indra, Irtos, consists of a visual system that offers a complete vision and enriched with augmented reality capabilities of aircraft movements in one or more ‘Videowall’ 4K, complemented, in the most airports plaintiffs, with a movement management module and surface aircraft guide (A-SMGCS), Based on the innova solution of Indra “the company has added.

In this way, access to integrated information in an interface that offers flight, weather and traffic data on land on a single panoramic screen provides a “Complete vision for operators.”

To this are added autonomous visual functions based on advanced architectures of ‘Deep Learning’ trained to enable multiple automatic alarms that help the controller in their worksuch as surveillance in areas of greater interest or detection of anomalies in the aircraft and in the environment (people, birds and even drones) that could mean a safety risk.

“If, for example, the landing train of a plane does not unfold or if its ‘flaps’ do not open correctly before taking off, The controller would be alerted immediately “has deepened Indra.

In this context, the company recalled that Innova has played a “fundamental role” In the expansion of the largest center of remote towers in the world, located in Bodo, Norway, and owned by Avinor, the country’s air navigation service provider.

In fact, Indra announced earlier this year that This center will control 23 airports remote of the country simultaneously, which is almost half of the infrastructure of this type that Norway has.

In recent years Indra has also deployed its digital tower technology in countries such as Canada, Saudi and Hungary Arabia, the latter place in which it has implemented “The most advanced digital remote tower in the world”, specifically, at Budapest airport.

“The Vancouver International Airport will be added to himone of the largest and most air traffic in the world, in which the operations of seven of its platforms will be managed through this solution, “said Indra.

In fact, the company has put in value that manages around 25% of the total planet airspace And that their technological solutions contribute to guarantee the safety of passengers who take a flight every day “anywhere in the world”, since behind those displacements is their technology at some point.