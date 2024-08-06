FC Barcelona have secured the signing of Dani Olmo after reaching an agreement with Leipzig for 55 million euros plus seven in variables. Barça’s sporting director, Deco, travelled to Germany to close the deal, reaching a verbal agreement that binds Olmo to the Catalan club for the next six seasons. This signing, announced by Fabrizio Romanois one of the most important moves of the summer for the Blaugrana club.
Negotiations had been ongoing since last week, with Olmo expressing his desire to join Barcelona. The first proposals were not enough, but Barça’s latest offer, which increased the fixed amount and reduced the variables, finally convinced Leipzig. The payment method is still to be defined, as Leipzig prefers a significant advance.
Today, Deco met with Olmo’s agents and the player himself in Leipzig to plan the transfer strategy. Later, he met with Leipzig’s directors to close the deal and prevent Olmo from joining the German club’s preseason. The player is expected to travel to Barcelona in the next few hours to undergo a medical and be officially presented.
The signing of Olmo has been a priority objective for Barça’s sporting department since the beginning of the summer, always counting on the player’s complicity. Olmo, a versatile attacker capable of playing in various positions, will bring great versatility to the team managed by Hansi Flick.
Nico Williams’ decision to stay at Athletic Club accelerated the Olmo deal, reviving Barça’s interest in the Spanish international. With a contract that would tie him to Barcelona until 2030, Olmo leaves Leipzig, where he had a contract until 2027, to fulfil his dream of playing at the Camp Nou.
Leipzig, who had already valued the player at 60 million euros before 20 July, rejected an initial offer from Barcelona. However, the latest proposal of 55 million euros plus seven in variables is close to being finalised, allowing Olmo to join Barcelona and significantly strengthen the Blaugrana squad.
More news about the transfer market
#Barcelona #strengthens #star #signing #Dani #Olmo
Leave a Reply