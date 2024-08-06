🚨🔵🔴 EXCL: Dani Olmo to Barça, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after key mission in Leipzig for Barça director Deco.

€55m guaranteed package plus €7m in add-ons, main part difficult to reach.

Olmo agreed on six year deal valid until June 2030 and he wanted Barça move. pic.twitter.com/Y3aZHyf9iF

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024