Susan Sontag is considered a pioneer of queer theory. But aesthetically she always measured herself against the works of famous men. And she wrote against the slogans of women’s rights activists. Why? A guest post.

Susan Sontag (2nd from left) in 1970 with Laurent Terzieff, Gunnel Lindblom and Geneviève Page during the shooting of “Brother Carl”, which was made in Sweden and has the German title “Zwillinge”. Image: Bridgeman

SUsan Sontag is known as an intellectual figure of the 1960s, as an avant-garde pioneer of art criticism and a heroine of photographic studies. She is celebrated for her sophisticated ideas and her captivating style. She’s not known as a feminist, and neither was the glamorous thinker.

Or is it? This question arises in view of the new collection of a previously largely undiscovered part of Sontag’s work, edited by her son David Rieff, which has recently been published in America: “On Women” (Picador) brings together seven of her texts on the subject of “woman”, which Sontag published in the early 1970s, primarily in Vogue, the New York Review of Books and other New York magazines.