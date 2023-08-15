Daniel Sancho, son of renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, could receive a heavy sentence in Thailand for confessing to the crime of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. The 29-year-old traveled to the island of Koh Phangan and met with the plastic surgeon to enjoy the full moon parties, popular in that country.

Sancho accepted before the Police that he had murdered and dismembered Arrieta, 44 years old. In addition, he informed them where he had dumped the body parts of the Colombian, whom he accused of threatening him.

Before confessing to the crime, the chef exchanged a couple of messages with Vivi, a friend of Arrieta’s.. She, worried, had contacted him when she did not know the whereabouts of the doctor.

Vivi: Please, you can know that we are super distressed, I need you to go find Edwin anywhere.

Sancho: Yes, I take the motorcycle and go to the Police or to the hospitals.

Vivi: Go to Ko Pha Ngan Police Station, they tell me he is there.

However, the young woman did not receive responses from Spanish for several hours, as revealed to the program This is life of the Chanel Telecinco. As doubts persisted as to what had happened to Arrieta, she wrote to him again the next day.

Vivi: Please, Sancho. You went?

To his surprise, the chef told him that he was being questioned by the Police.

Sancho: They have kept me asking many questions.

Live: I don’t believe you. What a scare. Can’t you imagine where (Edwin) could be?

Sancho: I don’t know what to tell you, I just know that I hope she’s okay. I am being held by literally the entire Ko Phan Ngan police.

The woman, from Colombia, did not understand what was happening and insisted on the whereabouts of her friend, while the confessed murderer was captured.

Live: what happened?

Sancho: These people are scaring me.

Vivi: You have to be calm, you are his friend. Where did Edwin leave his luggage, the suitcase and his things?

Sancho: We left one for the party, I don’t know. We did not stay in the same hotel.

Vivi: Surely they stole it, they left it lying around, look for it by heaven and earth.

However, to the woman’s request, the young man did not respond. By that time, he had already taken responsibility for the crime and was at the disposal of the Thai Police.

Vivi: Don’t stop answering me, please.

Death penalty for Daniel Sancho?

According to the spokeswoman for Daniel Sancho’s family, the investigation by the Thai authorities has already been closed. They hope that the Police will deliver the results of tests carried out on Arrieta’s remains and more evidence that compromises the Spanish chef.

Also, it is expected that the Prosecutor’s Office will specify the hypothesis of the crime, after analyzing conversations and the relationship between Sancho and Arrieta.

“If it were that a Thai has killed a Thai, it would be normal news. Here is a murder and dismemberment. It is at the top of the Penal Code, on the death penalty,” said Khun Panikorn, Thailand’s state prosecutor, in conversation with the program Public mirror.

The young man’s lawyers are working so that he does not receive the maximum sentence and, in that case, he can serve the sentence in Spain. Of course, the family of the Colombian doctor demands that he pay for what he did, “but not with the death penalty.”

“They can’t send him home to Spain,” said his sister Darling Arrieta, for EL TIEMPO.

