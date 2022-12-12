Susan Ochoa culminates this year in the best way: with work and new music. A week ago, the Chiclayo singer premiered the video clip of “Rage”a ballad that deals with heartbreak in the skin of today’s women, of that woman who gives herself her place, who does not beg a man and who does not forgive an infidelity.

In the recording, where the dancer Italo Valcárcel appears and which is already on Susan Ochoa’s YouTube channel, you can see a woman who is going through love problems, but who does not cry; on the contrary, she is a woman who dances, who does not forget that she has a life and that she must live it.

“What we wanted is for everything that the lyrics say to be felt, because a woman can have disappointments and love pain, but one can dance on top of the problem and can move on with her life,” says the host of “Aquí todo se can” for The Republic.

Unlike her other video clips, in “Rabia” the Peruvian singer surprises with her dance steps alongside Ítalo Valcárcel. “This song was more rhythmic, it has a bit of chacha, so we added a few little steps to make it more fun,” says Susan Ochoa.

new facet

―How has this year been for you?

—This 2022 has been full of blessings, even though no one had a good time during the pandemic, but I think I’ve been working hard, acting well, and new, unexpected things have come out. I have jumped into the pool without expecting anything in return, simply trying to do things well and learning in the best way, receiving proposals that seemed good to accept. Right now, for example, I am driving and I am enjoying this facet that I dreamed of so much and said: “Hopefully at some point the opportunity will arise.”

―Did the music take a backseat?

-Nope. I will never leave her because she is what I love and she makes me feel alive. It goes hand in hand with something that I’ve wanted so much and I’ve been praying to God for it to come true and, well, I’m learning because this is recent, but I think I’m doing it right. I am learning from my producer (Alexandra Olaechea) that she is a cape and enjoying this moment.

―What is it like working with Ismael La Rosa?

-Good. Ismael already has experience, so they give me his advice. I listen to them, I receive them with great respect, darling. Because he already has a track record and I am always listening to all the people who have already traveled a long way. I’m new to this driving thing, but I love it.

Ismael La Rosa returns to television with Susan Ochoa. Photo: The Republic / Instagram / Susan Ochoa

―What do you like the most about the program?

—I love being close to the public and I think it’s very nice that this program highlights the efforts of entrepreneurs. We also want to give them joy. Because no matter how hard you try, sometimes you don’t get to fulfill all your dreams because it’s very difficult. So we help them with everything they need and want to keep them going. We are like a helping hand. This program excites me a lot. I love to see people smile, to see people happy and to feel that there is always someone who can shake your hand. I am enjoying every moment.

―Do you use any cabal to receive the New Year?

-Nope. I really don’t believe in any cabal. In addition, there is no time or to put on (the yellow shorts). Some go out with their suitcase to travel more, but the truth is that I barely managed to sit down for dinner, but we do say a prayer in my house thanking them, because God has always kept us healthy, which is the main thing. Because even if there is money and there is no health, it is like having nothing. And also ‘chambita’, don’t miss it.

He doesn’t want to fall in love again

―For this 2023, do you want to fall in love again?

—No, because we are giving ourselves another chance with the father of my children (Edgar Ferrer), trying to handle things better, for ourselves, for my children, for the family and because we still love each other. We are also with psychologists to get rid of our crazy things, to be normal people (he laughs).

―Is the comeback already official?

—We are still trying, we are with psychologists trying to cope, trying to maintain respect and space for each other.

―Is it easy for you to work with your partner?

—Yes, I have never stopped working with him. In addition, we see it with only one purpose: our children.

Susan Ochoa says goodbye to the stage for this year with a luxury show. Photo: Facebook | Susan Ochoa

farewell concert

Susan Ochoa will premiere her new song “Rabia” in her last show of the year, which will take place this Saturday, December 10 at the Barranco Station, starting at 10:30 pm Tickets for the last show are on sale via WhatsApp: 991 654 244.

“I have mixed emotions because this will be my last show of the year, with this show I say goodbye to 2022 and it will be an unforgettable night, with many surprises, and the most beautiful thing is that I will be accompanied by my dear Marco Romero, with whom I have just performed a feat”, says the Pátapo singer.

Susan Ochoa premieres her song “Rabia”. Photo: Diffusion

Susan Ochoa premiered song with Marco Romero

Two weeks ago, Susan Ochoa, the singer and winner of two Silver Gaviotas in Viña del Mar, premieres a new song. This time together with Marco Romero, they presented “I have realized”.

“Dear family, here I share this beautiful collaboration “Me He Dado Cuenta” that I did with Marco Romero, it is a song made with a lot of love for you,” he wrote on his Instagram.

The time Susan Ochoa felt humiliated on the Gisela Valcárcel program

Singer Susan Ochoa she won two Silver Gulls at the Viña del Mar Festival, when she represented Peru in 2019. This earned her an invitation to the “Artist of the Year” program, where according to her, she did not have a good time due to a comment by Gisela Valcárcel about her career: “It doesn’t matter who comes out first, it doesn’t matter if it was Susan Ochoa who took two Silver Gulls, we should all rejoice.”