Susan Leon She was one of the most sought-after models in Peru during the 90s. Her personality and her impressive figure made various photographers take an interest in her so that she would pose in front of their cameras. This fact caused her to be called the ‘calendar girl’, in which she revealed her undoubted beauty. At that time, the former TV presenter captured glances wherever she walked. In a recent interview, the actress also told if she has thought about opening an OnlyFans account like many other figures.

Will Susan León open her OnlyFans account?

Susan León revealed if at any time she has thought of venturing into onlyfanspopular platform with adult content.

“I don’t know. It is that I have so many resources that generating money in this way (…) does not come to mind. In 20 more years I will continue to feel proud of my calendars, I don’t know if they will feel that from their OnlyFans, ”she said. Former “The Great Chef: Celebrities” In the beginning.

Along these lines, the former model made it clear what kind of photographs she took when she was at the peak of her career. “I worked artistic nudes with content, there were landscapes, a production behind. It seems to me that the OnlyFans is just body and meat, “he said.

Susan León had a fleeting return to TV as part of the reality show “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcasting/YouTube/Latina TV

Did Susan León’s mother kick her out of her house?

A few weeks ago, Susan Leon She gave an interview for the YouTube channel Carlín en la Red, in which she revealed that her mother kicked her out of the house where they lived.

In this regard, the former model explained that her mother made this decision after seeing the sensual photo session she did for the missing woman. See Magazinein which she poses with a small rose in the derriere.

According to the also actress, her mother was Catholic and was upset by that photo, which led her to be requested to make calendars. “My mom didn’t like it because she belonged to the church. So, she thought they were going to look at her badly”accurate.

