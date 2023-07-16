Estadão Contenti

7/15/2023 – 7:30 pm

Two sergeants were killed on Friday night, the 14th, in a shootout during a “Julino festival” at a military club in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais. According to the Civil Police, the victims are a 26-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. Three other people were injured, but their health status was not informed. They were rescued and are hospitalized, according to the Army.

According to information obtained from the portal g1, witnesses said the shooting started because a sergeant shot at a female colleague out of jealousy – she died on the spot. Then, a criminal police officer would have shot the shooter, who also did not resist. The occurrence was registered at the City Police Station on Duty. There is no confirmation whether the case was typified as a femicide.

The party started around 7 pm, at the headquarters of the Military Club of Warrant Officers and Sergeants of Uberlândia (Gressu), in the neighborhood of Jaraguá. The shooting took place during the gang’s presentation, which made it difficult for the public to understand what was happening.

In a post on social networks, Grupo Junino Forrozarte, who was performing at the venue, warned that all of its members are fine. “We were in the middle of our performance and the shooting happened outside. It was desperate,” the group said in a publication.

On social networks, people who claim to have witnessed the case say that the public did not immediately identify that they were shots. “We heard a snap. We thought it was a rocket,” said one man. “Someone shouted: ‘it’s a gunshot’. Everyone despaired. And there were a lot of shots then,” he continued.

Another woman described that the environment was full of children, elderly people and families in general. “I hid in a tent and stayed there until they said I could leave, it was very scary,” said a third person, who said he also witnessed the shooting.

In a note, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais pointed out that the expertise was sent to the scene and that “preliminary steps are being carried out to determine the circumstances of the act”.

The Penitentiary Department of Minas Gerais (Depen-MG) said that it “follows the conduct of criminal investigations by the Civil Police” and that “it will take the appropriate administrative measures, within the legal process”. In addition, he pointed out that the criminal police officer involved in the case was not at work, but on leave.

The Planalto Military Command (CMP) and the 36th Mechanized Infantry Battalion (36th BI Mec) expressed “deep condolences to the families of the two soldiers who lost their lives”. According to the Army, three wounded were promptly rescued and are hospitalized. “The facts will be investigated in a careful manner, through a Military Police Inquiry (IPM) already established”, said the agency.























