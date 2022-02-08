Any degree of high transparency can overwhelm a person, and make him live in a thinner cloak than the kernel of the kernel. You find him walking surrounded by the wings of guardian angels or shadows of clouds sent by the sky to a servant of God on the face of the earth. You always find him simple or “on his face” or “ On his intentions” or “in his glory” as we say in our slang, he is guided by the intention, the whiteness of the heart, and the purity of the soul, a person who is always and always guarded by intentions, as if they are young mercy descending around him or sincere prayers coming out of believing hearts that lead him without stumbling, and if he stumbles, they will come together Hands from the threads of light, to remove him from his stumble, he is a pure person or “intention” as the Algerians say or “Darwish”, so that some evildoers call him insane, insane, madness or foolishness, but he is not that, and he can prove to them the opposite, but his intention is ashamed He does not see in them anything but good, even if it is a small amount.

Perhaps the best person to summarize the march of survivors with intention or their likeness in this world is the hero of the movie “Forrest Gump.” This movie was produced in 1994, and it is adapted from a novel of the same name published in 1986 by writer “Winston Groom”, directed by “Robert Zemeckis” And starring the wonderful actor “Tom Hanks”, I was in France when this movie was shown, and I stayed in a long queue extending on the Champs-Elysées, in order to get a ticket a few days later, and as soon as I saw the introduction to the movie and that flying feather that flies and is almost dissolved to fly again, and appears It has the names of those involved in the film. At that time, I said bettingly: It is the next Oscar movie, and this was confirmed to me after watching the film, and I was certain that I won the bet, after which it won six Oscars; Director, Actor, Screenplay, Editing, Visual Effects, and Best Film.

Characters that people realize that they are survivors by intention, they do not pretend, and do not fabricate situations, situations make them, and there is a will that prevents them from harming, they are swimming in the kingdom of heaven, even if the earth is their headquarters and residence, they do not belong in the moments of manifestation to our world, and they have a strange intuition, and they Their sincere dreams are like dawn, and many of them predict, as if the unseen and the veil were revealed from them. The intentions that guarded him and protected him from their evils, and even corrupted the good and the serenity that is in it with their cunning and satanic obsessions.

Survivors by intention are many, but our cruel and material world makes them diminish and not reincarnate, because their true home is in heaven, not on earth, where Satan and his aides reside in many of its corners, and who do not appreciate pure souls, nor that transparent veil that surrounds survivors with intention is like a nucleus!