Once the list of candidates for the different award categories has been announced Oscar 2022, the expectation remains of knowing the identity of its presenter. For three years now, first due to managerial decisions and then due to the pandemic, the ceremonies have been virtual and experimental, without any welcoming human intervention. However, for this year’s gala, the figure of the master of ceremonies should return. The most notorious are Tom Holland, Nicole Kidmanamong others.

Know, in the following note, the names that different show magazines are considering and what users demand on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: film awards modify the best film category

Names of potential candidates

Information provided by The Hollywood Reporter states that the same Tom Holland volunteered to be the master of ceremonies and has already been contacted by the Academy. He is the highest grossing actor of the year due to the success of the Spider-Man multiverse: no way home.

From social networks, many users ask that Holland join the other masked men who launch cobwebs: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

For its part, Vulture magazine points out that Elmo, from Sesame Street, is one of the Internet users’ favorite candidates. This, because in recent weeks, the doll has been the subject of jokes on social networks. Another option they are considering is Nicole Kidman, for the classic glamor that she can bring.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: Jane Campion is the first woman with 2 nominations for best direction

Who are the nominees for best actress for the 2022 Oscar Awards?