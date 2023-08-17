Penultimate week in ‘Survivor Mexico’! There are only eight survivors left to compete for this season’s coveted prize. In today’s episode, Aarón led his green team to victory over the yellow T-Rex team in the last group competition of the Mexican reality show by a total of 8 skulls against 5 in a difficult circuit of ropes and puzzles; For this reason, the four members will receive the long-awaited reward: a dinner, a trip to Punta Cana and rest in a villa. After this chapter, everything will change. In this note, we tell you all the details.

‘Survivor México’ 2023: which team wins the Reward TODAY?

Nahomi has established her new goal in ‘Survivor Mexico’: eliminate Aarón. However, despite the Survivor’s efforts to weaken him by limiting her eating, this will not produce the expected results. According to various sources of advances, the team led by Aaron will be the one to get the reward on the date of August 16. The members of the green team, which include Sergio, Duggan, Aarón and Arantza, will have the opportunity to enjoy the award designed by ‘Warrior’.

‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: who will be eliminated on Friday, August 18?

According to the pages that are dedicated to filtering reality news, an intense competition would take place this Friday night between Nahomi Mejía, Ale Saadi and Aarón Albores, who is the leader of the green team this week. After a disputed battle, Aaron is expected to be the contestant to leave the competition and return home. It is important to note that this information is not official and followers must confirm it by tuning in to the program.

