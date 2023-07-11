Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:50 p.m.



Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo met face to face this Monday in a television debate, the only one before which the leaders of the PSOE and the PP will face each other in the middle of the general election campaign on 23-J.

Who do you think has been the winner of this face to face between Sánchez and Feijóo? Participate in our survey and tell us which candidate for the presidency of the Government you consider to be the winner of the debate.

For 100 minutes different issues were addressed: economy; social policy and equality; pacts and governance; and state, institutional and international policies.