In these times in the video game industry, they are trying to fight for the rights of those who work constantly, and from there are derived the associations known as unions. Just recently an election was passed in Sega of the National Labor Relations Board for this to be a reality.

As reported by stephen totilo of Axios, there were about 200 employees eligible to vote, with 91 in favor and 26 against. The plans were announced in April, which they called Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega (AEGIS-CWA). The management of Sega of America had refused to voluntarily recognize the union employed.

The quality control leader, Mohammed Samanmention the following:

By creating our union, AEGIA-CWA, we will have a say in the decisions that shape our working conditions and ensure the job security and working conditions we deserve.

This is not the first time that this type of situation has occurred, given that last year it also happened with the union of RavenSoftware, which is now stable.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It would not be surprising that after all this, the unions are becoming even more constant. After all, as long as injustices exist, it is obvious that they will have to demand their respective rights.