Minister Mónica García will create a clause so that health professionals only work in the public sector

The Ministry of Health wants to establish that doctors, during the first five years of connection with the National Health System (SNS) after approving the MIR, it can only be made compatible with another activity that also belongs to the public sector.

In short, work cannot be combined with private centers. The text also includes medical specialists who have just completed the MIR. From ABC, we want to know the opinion of our readers on the matter.

The Minister of Health, Mónica García, has conveyed this decision to the unions with her proposal to reform the Framework Statute to formalize this exclusivity clause.