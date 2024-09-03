Public finance | The government meets today to decide how the state will spend its money next year – This is known

Public finances|The government is giving tens of millions more money to expenses related to security and NATO membership. According to STT, the proposed savings for culture are going to be smaller than presented.

Government meets today, Tuesday, to decide on the government’s use of money for next year.

The negotiations, called the budget frenzy, are scheduled to last until Wednesday. They start on Tuesday with a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Such information about future decisions has leaked out:

The main focus is on the implementation of already made surgical decisions

Last spring, the government decided on three billion cuts and tax increases. Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Saturday that the most important thing now is to get the already decided savings into the budget book.

So no new major surgeries are coming, Orpo has promised.

However, some of the measures agreed in the spring are not producing savings. Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) has stated that it is necessary to find others to replace them.

The Ministry of Finance proposes, for example, a cut of 58 million euros to promote integration.

Instead, several tens of millions more money will be given to expenses related to security and NATO membership.

Culture is cut less than intended

The savings proposed by the Ministry of Finance for culture are falling short of what was presented, STT said on Monday.

In its proposal, the Ministry of Finance presented 50 million euros less money for the budget of the Ministry of Education and Culture than the ministry itself.

Additional debt 12.2 billion

The basis for the negotiations is the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance completed at the beginning of August. According to it, government spending next year would be 88.1 billion euros.

State revenues are 76 billion euros. Therefore, next year we will have to take on 12.2 billion euros more in debt.

The tax collection is becoming smaller than expected. In addition, 1.5 billion more will be spent on social and health care expenses than anticipated. Finland’s government debt interest expenses will increase by 360 million compared to this year.