Survey | Oulu is the only big city that has increased its appeal, Tampere is still the most popular

Oulu has risen to a shared second place in terms of attractiveness, next to Kuopio.

Oulu has increased its appeal as the only city among the ten largest cities in Finland, according to the annual survey of the research company T-Media.

According to the survey, Tampere continues to be the most attractive city in Finland. However, Oulu has risen to a shared second place in terms of attractiveness, next to Kuopio. Jyväskylä is considered the next most attractive city.

“What is special about Oulu is that the city has increased its attractiveness even in terms of the cost structure, which is surprising in the current economic situation”, T-media’s senior expert Kari Väisänen says in the announcement.

In addition to the cost structure, according to the study, Oulu has increased its attractiveness in economic vitality, community, environment, location and services.

Ten according to the study, the average attractiveness of the largest city had decreased. Turku, Lahti, Vantaa and Helsinki have lost their appeal the most. According to the study, there has been a decrease in attractiveness especially in terms of the cost structure, the community and the environment.

The capital region continues to suffer above all from its expensive cost structure. According to the study, Espoo is the most attractive of the cities in the capital region, although its attractiveness is now at a moderate level.

The survey was carried out at the turn of the year, and approximately 1,400 Finns participated in it.