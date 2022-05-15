Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

Election posters with portraits of the top candidates in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. CDU Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (right) and SPD candidate Thomas Kutschaty. The election will take place on May 15th. © picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

In the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the CDU and SPD are neck and neck. But according to the latest surveys, how close is it really – and which coalitions are conceivable?

State elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: On May 15, 2022, NRW will elect a new state parliament.

Current surveys recently saw the CDU with a narrow lead over the SPD.

This news ticker on surveys in the state elections of North Rhine-Westphalia is updated regularly.

Update from May 15, 8:40 a.m.: The state elections began in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday. Since 8 a.m., more than 13 million eligible voters have been able to cast their votes at the polling stations. Polls recently indicated a narrow victory for Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst’s ruling CDU, while the SPD was placed two to four percentage points behind in second place. According to the survey, the Greens have a good chance of moving into the 18th state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia as the third strongest party.

Election polls recently saw the CDU at up to 32 percent. The opposition SPD, which is running with Thomas Kutschaty as the top candidate, achieved 28 to 29 percent approval. The Greens around their top candidate Mona Neubaur received 16 to 17 percent of the votes in the polls in the month before the election.

According to the polls, six to eight percent of voters would vote for the FDP of Deputy Prime Minister Joachim Stamp. The AfD, which entered the state parliament five years ago, could also get six to eight percent. The left, which has only been represented once in the state parliament, would again fail at the five percent hurdle.

Survey bang before the NRW election: the last numbers see Wüst in front – but it will be very tight

First report from May 14, 10 p.m.:

Dusseldorf – Although election polls are always just snapshots, they partly reflect the first tendencies of voter favor in the country. In the last NRW state elections in 2017, the CDU received 33 percent and the SPD 31.2 percent of the vote. The FDP came third with 12.6 percent – the AfD entered the state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia for the first time with 7.4 percent of the vote. But what is the current mood in the 2022 NRW state elections?

North Rhine-Westphalia state election: head-to-head race between SPD and CDU

The clear victory of Daniel Günther (CDU) in Schleswig-Holstein gave the CDU an upswing. The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz even said that the success in Schleswig-Holstein was “tailwind for North Rhine-Westphalia”. But how is the mood actually?

A few days before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the latest polls still sees the CDU with a narrow lead over the SPD. According to this, the incumbent Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) would get 31 percent, the opposition SPD with top candidate Thomas Kutschaty would get 28 percent. The third strongest force would be the Greens with 15 percent approval. This data was released by Yougov pollsters on Friday (May 13). The trend in NRW is interesting: In an earlier Insa survey, the Social Democrats were just ahead of the Christian Democrats.

Yougov survey: AfD weaker, left would miss entry into state parliament

According to a Yougov survey, the FDP would lose ten percent of the votes compared to the last state election. Other opinion research institutes, however, see the liberals at six (research group elections for ZDF) or eight percent (INSA for picture). The AfD would be seven percent and thus also lower than in the last NRW election. However, the right-wing populist party could enter the state parliament again with this result. The example of Schleswig-Holstein would therefore not set a precedent in NRW: In Schleswig-Holstein, the AfD was kicked out of a state parliament for the first time in Germany, and was unable to crack the five percent hurdle in the state elections. According to the Yougov survey, the left would again fail at the five percent hurdle with four percent of the votes in NRW and miss out on entering the state parliament.

A survey carried out by Insa on behalf of the picture from Thursday (May 12): According to this, the CDU would be 32 percent and could thus extend its lead over the Social Democrats. The SPD would be the second strongest force with 28 percent. The Greens would get 16 percent, the FDP would get eight percent of the vote. Seven percent of those surveyed would vote for the right-wing populist AfD party. The ZDF “political barometer” of May 12 also sees the CDU at 32 percent and the SPD at 29 percent. The Greens would also be the third strongest party with 17 percent. In the ZDF survey, 7 percent of respondents said they would vote for the AfD, and six percent wanted to vote for the Liberals.

Survey on the state elections in NRW: What forecasts can do – and what not

Election polls are always snapshots taken at the respective point in time, they do not reflect the outcome of the election on election day. In addition, the values ​​are always subject to uncertainties. Among other things, declining party ties and increasingly short-term election decisions make it difficult for the opinion research institutes to weight the data collected and thus to be representative. The error margins or ranges of fluctuation are usually up to two to three percentage points, depending on the size of the sample and other factors.

However, if the latest polls were right, the current CDU Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst North Rhine-Westphalia could no longer govern in a black-yellow coalition, purely mathematically. Conceivable alternatives would be a grand coalition, a black-green government alliance or a traffic light coalition. The election in the most populous federal state with around 18 million inhabitants is considered a “small federal election”. With their vote, around 13.2 million voters are sending a clear signal to political Berlin. A new state parliament will be elected in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday (May 15). The polling stations are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. (afp/dpa/bm).