Renzi, replies on the Open case, accusations on the Consip case and some jabs at D’Alema and Di Maio in his new book

“Il Mostro” is the title of the new book by Matteo Renzi published in recent weeks, with the lower part of the cover quoting: “Investigations, scandals and dossiers: how they try to destroy your image”. In the 192 pages of the book, published by Piemme, the former prime minister promises, on the back cover, to tell “Acts and facts. There are no comments, suggestions”. And he replies point by point to the accusations made by the Florence prosecutor on the Open case.

Today La Stampa publishes an excerpt with various previews of the former premier’s book. Here we report some excerpts, which also contain jabs to other political figures. “P.why is the story of Ischia so strange? Because he hits and arrests a Renzian administrator who turns out to have had no role in the affair. But in the meantime the blow to the Renzians is given. But also because it touches a cooperative, the CPl Concordia of Modena, interested in the contract, which has always been very attentive and generous with funding for politics. “Here we are,” you will say. “We found someone who finances Open. Finally, here’s the proof! ” Not at all. Concordia and Open have nothing to do. And then Open, unlike the foundations actually financed by CPl Concordia, had a transparency that others dream of. Yes, of course: only those of Open go to trial, but paradoxically no foundation had such relevant transparency requirements. It is not in fact immediate to discover how the CPl Concordia finances two foundations, above all: that of Massimo D’Alema, Italianieuropei, of which he also buys books, and that of Marco Minniti, the iCsa foundation. A total funding of 100,000 euros is assumed but unlike what happens for Open, transparency – especially for iCsa – was not a priority. Sooner or later someone will clarify and will go – I am sure – to verify the contributions of the other foundations, which, unlike Open, were not so transparent. They will discover interesting things “, reads La Stampa

We read again in La Stampa from the extract from Renzi’s book: “There are interesting intercepts in those five hundred pages, but they will never come out. Some almost prophetic about Luca Lotti’s future judicial troubles in Naples. Because? Because the goal is only one. Captain Ultimo and Scafarto explained it well in September 2016 to the prosecutor of Modena, Lucia Musti. She tells it herself in a deposition to the CSM. Ultimo and Scafarto from CPl Concordia want to widen the tour because, says Scafarto, “a mess will break out, we get to Renzi”. And Captain Ultimo tells the prosecutor: «You have a bomb in your hand, doctor» “. According to the former premier,” my friends illegally intercepted by Scafarto and the Captain “, with the Consip case” a judicial plot “to hit him. There are also some digs at Di Maio, as reported by the Press: “He needs the Farnesina to erase awkward pages, from yellow vests to No Euros”.

