Chihuahua.- The State Investigation Agency (AEI) and the Interinstitutional Operation Bases (BOI) reported that they maintain operational presence in order to inhibit the commission of crimes.

Investigative police set up checkpoints at kilometer 56 of the Parral-Jimenez highway, as well as on the short route to Chihuahua, near the municipality of Valle de Zaragoza.

In the city of Parral, prevention patrols are being carried out in the urban area and are being extended to different gaps, as well as to the road sections that lead to San José de los Baylón and Matamoros, as well as in the community of Punto Alegre, in the municipality of Santa Bárbara.

These efforts are also focused on locating vehicles reported stolen, people with arrest warrants, detecting weapons and drugs, and maintaining order and peace.

For their part, the Interinstitutional Operation Bases (BOI), made up of the AEI, SSPE, SEDENA and the National Guard, replicate the strategies in the mountainous area, with permanent deployments in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo.

In this place, the security forces extend from the municipal capital to the communities of El Ocote, Redondeados, Atascaderos, El Pinito, El Triguito, Turuachi and Yerbitas.