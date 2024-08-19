CDMX.- In compliance with the definitive suspension issued by the Judicial Branch of the Federation within the protection promoted by Education with Rumbo, Mexico, through the SEP, confirmed to the OECD that it will participate in the Pisa Test in 2025.

According to Educación con Rumbo, the National Center for Higher Education Evaluation has been registered as Coordinator of the works and Project Director to carry out this test.

The constitutional lawyer from the Cuatrecasas firm, Miguel Ángel Ortiz Gómez, indicated that the work schedule reported by the SEP to comply with the definitive suspension and which includes the implementation of the pilot test in October 2024 and the execution of the PISA Test in 2025, will be the subject of periodic reports by the SEP in order to ensure compliance and avoid deviations that may transcend the implementation of the test and therefore, a violation of the human right to education in Mexico. For her part, Paulina Amozurrutia, National Coordinator of Education with Rumbo, highlighted that the update reports on the implementation of the Pisa Test by the SEP, within the framework of the transition process due to the change of government with the participation of Civil Society, will be an important step that will allow defining public policies in educational matters for the next administration, for which reason she called on Mario Delgado, the next Secretary of Public Education, to work in a coordinated and co-responsible manner in the design of the Sectoral Education Program 2024-2030 and in the constitution of communication and participation channels for Civil Society specialists.