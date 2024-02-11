An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale struck the Russian Republic of Altai, without recording material damage or human losses.

The Altai-Sayan branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, affiliated with the Federal Research Center, reported in a statement that at 08:24 UTC (11:24 Moscow time) an earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale was detected. On the border of Ust-Knasky and Shibalinsky districts, in a mountainous area not far from the territory of Kazakhstan in the Russian Altai region.