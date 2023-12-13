The Spanish Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and the Italians Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan) and Luciano Spalletti (Naples), are the three final candidates to be named best coach at the gala of the The Best Awards organized by Fifa and which will be held on January 15.

Guardiola led the 'Sky blues' to the greatest successes in their history, by winning in the established period, between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023, the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and the European Super Cup.

Five coaches were initially nominated, chosen by a panel of experts. But an international jury made up of national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans has chosen said trio and the Spaniard, also a Spaniard, has been left with no options. Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, and the Australian Ange Postecoglou for his time at Glasgow Celtic.

These are the finalists for best coach of the FIFA awards #TheBest! 🙌🎉 🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola

🇮🇹 Simone Inzaghi

🇮🇹 Luciano Spalletti How did you do last season? Let's see some details 🧵👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 13, 2023

Guardiola, second in The Best in 2019 after the German Jurgen Klopp and third in 2021 and 2022, he is a favorite against Inzaghi, whose team he beat in the Champions League final, as well as winning the Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and Spalletti, who guided Naples to the Serie A title for the first time. once in 33 years.

