Electoral political polls today March 30, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Giorgia Meloni is the most popular leader, followed by Elly Schlein: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, the premier is at the top of the classification of the approval of the leaders with 37% of the preferences. Elly Schlein, the new Pd secretary, follows with 30 percent of the vote.

Behind them is the former Prime Minister and leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte, who collects 26%. The other leaders are more detached, including Matteo Salvini, fourth with 19 percent, Carlo Calenda (17%), Silvio Berlusconi (16%) and Matteo Renzi, penultimate with 12 percent of the approval.

The leader of the Greens Angelo Bonelli closes the ranking with 10 percent of the votes.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.