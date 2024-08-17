The Colombian U-20 women’s team began its last microcycle of preparation for the World Cup on Friday, in which it will play at home, starting on the 31st of this month.

The national team’s coach, Carlos Paniagua, will have an important absence thinking about the World Cup: : The winger Ana María Guzmán will not be in this call, as she is still in the recovery period after being injured with Bayern Munich: she has a problem in her right knee that has not even allowed her to debut with the German club.

Guzmán, one of the team’s most experienced players, runner-up in the U-17 World Cup and already with minutes in the senior national team, with which she played in the World Cups in Australia and New Zealand, had also already been left out of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for the same reason.

The list of 23 players called by Paniagua is headed by the great figure of the team, Linda Caicedo, who was loaned by Real Madrid to play in the World Cup. The final squad for the tournament will be announced on Wednesday and will include 21 players.

Colombia is in Group A. It will debut on August 31 against Australia, in El Campín, at 6 pm. On September 3, it will play against Cameroon in the same stadium (8 pm) and will close the first phase against Mexico, in the Atanasio Girardot, on the 6th of the same month (5 pm).

Call-up for the Colombian U-20 women’s team

Archers: Luisa Agudelo (Deportivo Cali), Jimena Ospina (Deportivo Cali), Valeria Candanoza (Independiente Medellin).

Defenses: Mary Jose Alvarez (Atlético Nacional), Yunaira Lopez (Atlético Nacional), Maria Fernanda Viafara (Alianza FC), Sofia Ortiz (Club Atlas CP), Cristina Motta (Santa Fe), Jylis Corena (Atlético Nacional).

Front: Yesica Paola Muñoz (Llaneros), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Spain), Greicy Landázury (Medellín), Karla Torres (Santa Fe), Maithe López (Real Santander), Karla Viancha (Santa Fe).

