Mexico City.- Morena proposed around 100 modifications to the judicial reform initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which include the renewal of all ministers in 2025, in addition to ratifying direct election and specifying that judges, magistrates and ministers may participate in the elections without prior evaluation.

At a conference in San Lázaro, the coalition formed by Morena, the PVEM and the PT, presented their proposal, which they said they hope will be incorporated into the ruling that the Constitutional Affairs Commission plans to release this Friday in the next few hours.

The proposal maintains the direct election of judges, magistrates and ministers, but establishes that this will be staggered based on two elections: one staggered and one concurrent.

Ignacio Mier, coordinator of Morena, reported that the first election will be held on the first Sunday of June 2025, to renew all the ministers, 50 percent of the magistrates and the vacancies, dismissals, retirements and early retirements of judges.

The rest, he said, would be elected in a concurrent election with the 2027 federal election.

“It will be gradual, it will be staggered. There will be an extraordinary election in 2025, there will be another ordinary election concurrent with the federal election in 2027, and these two extraordinary elections will determine which ones they are and how the electoral process will be carried out,” he said.

This, he said, is so that the federal judiciary can submit to the Senate of the Republic a report on the exact number of those who will be nominated.

Mier said that they plan to establish precisely what the technical, professional, experience, performance, social and professional evaluation requirements will be for those who will be nominated by the Evaluation Committee.

In addition, he said, they propose to modify transitional article 10, to establish, even with a wording put on the table by the workers of the Judicial Branch, the certainty that they will maintain the labor rights obtained until now.

Speaking about the proposal, the president of the Constitutional Affairs Committee, Morena member Juan Ramiro Robledo, reported that he also proposes the creation of three evaluation bodies, one in each branch, which will be in charge of reviewing the files and background of each candidate and proposing who will compete for the positions.

Robledo said that two evaluations are also proposed: one through which the suitability of the candidates will be established and another one after one year of taking up the position.

“The disciplinary court will sanction them, review them, put them to work and receive more training, and if not, they will be removed. There are a series of mechanisms that ensure that the best Mexicans will be working in an open and very democratized power from next year onwards,” he said.

The Morena member explained that in the document, his party proposes that current judges, ministers and magistrates will be able to participate in the election processes without any requirement other than the desire to repeat in office, in addition to being able to aspire to a higher position.

“A judge may aspire to become a Minister or a magistrate,” he said.

He said that drawing lots is also considered for cases in which the number of good candidates exceeds the number of people who must be nominated by each power, guaranteeing parity and “always starting by giving the first space to women.”

“Of course there is popular election, double evaluation and the possibility of choosing, the current judges, magistrates and ministers, the possibility of choosing to compete to stay in the position or to be promoted to another or to retire with their benefits, with their wages and with everything they have today and that gives them well-being in their work,” he said.

Robledo indicated that the campaigns will be different from usual, because they will not travel around the country, they will not carry out propaganda and the political parties will not participate, but rather they will present their knowledge, proposals and claims individually or in meetings and debates organized by the INE or in the spaces that the media, including the public media, decide to open.

The Morena member reported that “in the afternoon” they will announce the ruling on the reform to the Judicial Branch, which will include the modifications proposed by Morena.

Candidate with the most votes would preside over the Court

Mier said that they will also put on the table that the minister who receives the most votes will occupy the presidency of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

“It also ensures that there is no doubt as to who will preside over the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

“The person who occupies the presidency will be the one with the most votes, and this will no longer be the problem that collegiate bodies always face, not only the Court, but the INE in general, everyone at the time of defining their president, questions of a political nature, of affinity, begin, groups are created within each collegiate body and here now what is proposed is that whoever occupies it be the one with the most votes: men and women, women and men.

“It is also established that, in the event of resignation, leave, or removal from office due to poor performance as determined by the Committee on Justice and Judicial Discipline, the person who occupies the position, the one who has received the most votes and has not been incorporated, will be chosen by priority based on voting,” he explained.