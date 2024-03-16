The Colombia selection This week he announced his list of those called up for the friendlies of the date Fifa March: he will play against Spainon the 22nd, in London, and four days later they will face the national team of Romaniain Madrid.

The two games will serve the DT Nestor Lorenzo in preparation for the America Cup which will be played in June, at a time to consolidate concepts and begin to design the squad that will be in the oldest national team tournament in the world.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, speaks during a press conference at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá (Colombia).

This Friday, the selected Spain announced his list of 26 summoned to face Colombia. This Saturday, it was the turn of the selection of Romania who called 29 players for the friendly duel.

Romania published the official call for its Fifa date commitments, which will serve as preparation for the German Euro 2024 which will take place between the months of June and July.

On the list of 29 players called up by the coach Edward Iordănescu, highlights the presence of Ianis Hagi, son of the remembered Georghean old acquaintance of the Colombian National Team who complicated his life in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

Ianis Hagi: Son of Gheorghe Hagi

Ianis Hagi He is a 25-year-old player who plays for Alavés in the Spanish League, who has played 17 games this season and has yet to score a goal. The Romanian had a long spell with the Scottish Rangers from the 2019/2020 season until last year, there he shared a squad with the Colombian Alfredo Morelos, who today plays for Santos in Brazil.

