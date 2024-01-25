In Modesto, California, they found eight furnished caves inhabited by homeless people. The homes, which lack structural integrity and services, represent a risk to people, and reveal the desperation experienced by their inhabitants.

The furnished caves, located in Modesto, are located on the banks of the Tuolumne River and were discovered and emptied by the police and a group of volunteers, who removed 3.4 tons of garbage from the site in an operation that took place in the area between Crater Avenue and Dallas Street.

“This particular area has been plagued by vagrancy and illegal camping, which has raised concerns because These camps were actually caves dug into the banks of the river.“io,” the Modesto Police Department said in a statement through its social networks.

To reach the caves, it is necessary to descend some improvised stairs in the ground, about six meters from the level of Crater Avenue, reported C.B.S.. Inside the homes, items such as furniture, armchairs, beds, food, weapons and even drugs were found.

Furniture, food, drugs and weapons were found in the caves.

“It is very difficult for us to understand how they managed to put so many things in there, considering how difficult it is to get them up the hill and get them out,” Chris Guptill, who is the coordinator of the volunteer association Operation 9-2-99, which organizes cleanup events in the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek, told the outlet. .

California Cave Dwellers Are Homeless



The cleanup and recovery operation of the area was carried out in conjunction with local police, ranger teams and the Community Health and Assistance Team, who previously notified the residents of the caves and homeless camps about the planned actions. “Besides, We offered them various services to help them during this transition.”the Modesto Police Department said.

“During Saturday's operation, a total of 3.4 tons of waste, as well as two trucks and a garbage trailer, were successfully removed from the area,” authorities said. However, In the community there is concern that the caves continue to attract inhabitants, since they could present a risk to people, either due to their lack of structural integrity or due to river flooding.

“If one of these caves collapsed, it would be devastating,” considers Tracy Rojas, a resident of the area. “This whole thing would collapse and fall into the water,” he told CBS. “I think more emphasis needs to be placed on homeless people. They are at a point where you can see that they are desperate,” urged the community member.