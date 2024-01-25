Ice hockey | The predicament deepens: HIFK threatens to drift into a violent plunge

HIFK, which is fourth in the SM league, lost for the third time in a row. The weak period has already cost one place in the standings, and worse could be in store.

HIFK lost 1–3 away to TPS in the SM league on Thursday. A relatively modest 5,056 spectators watched the meeting between traditional clubs in Turku.

With the loss, HIFK's difficult period got even longer. From the previous six matches, the balance is only one win and six points.

Losing no points means that HIFK could not overtake Jukurei, who played three games less in the SM league, and continues in fourth place. Even at the beginning of this week, the Helsinki team was third in the league.

The Pelicans, who have played three games less, are two points behind and Kärpät, who have played two games less, are three points behind. The fifth-placed Pelicans can overtake HIFK on Friday by beating HPK.

HIFK controlled the early moments of the match nicely, but the home team TPS scored the opening goal. The slightly confusing first set ended with TPS leading 1–0 Juhani Jasun after directing the only hit of the set Niko Hovinen behind the back.

Dangerous goal posts shone throughout the match mainly by their absence, with a few exceptions, and HIFK in particular had trouble getting into goal posts.

Julius Nättinen, who has been in a good mood lately, did not get into the power statistics against TPS. Stock photo.

In the second set, the away team's evening was relieved when, after two understrengths, the team was able to try to equalize with a superior strength. A good chance withered in a heap after a good minute-long vaisa superiority game, when Juha Jääskän the blocking ice leveled the accounts.

At the end of the set, cold water was poured down HIFK's neck, when the foursome led by Jasu struck again. Kalle Väisänen suti in front of the goal to give TPS a 2–0 lead.

In the second period, HIFK shot only three times against the TPS goalkeeper Noa Valia towards.

The third at the beginning of the set, HIFK finally broke their zero. The defender was marked as the goal scorer Tony Sundwhose puck delivered to the goal bounced into the net.

The glimmer of hope for a place in the points faded again less than two minutes later. TPS golden helmet Markus Nurmi was able to hit the puck freely from the corner of the goal.

No more goals were seen in the match, although HIFK still pressed hard in the final moments without a goalkeeper. However, the strongest letter was not seen.

of HIFK work in the SM league continues on Saturday, when the series runner-up Tappara visits the Helsinki ice hall. The match exceptionally starts already at 15:00.