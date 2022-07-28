It took several years, but in the end even the last ‘anti-social’ bulwark of Formula 1 fell. Sebastian Vettel, who for a long time had ‘dodged’ the many invitations to enter the social network platforms, so much so that he made fun of the then Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen when he too had succumbed to temptation, gave up. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, almost secretly, the Aston Martin standard bearer inaugurated his own official Instagram profile. For the moment Vettel’s page, also marked by the classic ‘blue check’ that certifies it as authentic, is still rather sparse. The profile photo is Vettel’s classic logo, also used on his helmet, and # 5 hasn’t posted any content yet.

However, his self-description stands out, which sounds almost like one declaration of intent in view of the future. In fact, Vettel, considered by many to be close to hanging up his helmet, proudly claims his role as “Four times F1 world champion“, Next to which he adds that”there is still a race to win“. Could this be a market clue for the future? Meanwhile, the former Ferrari and Red Bull driver has also begun to ‘welcome’ excellent followers: the first driver to follow Vettel’s profile was in fact his former teammate in red Charles Leclerc, confirming how the relationship off the track between the two is still very good. Among the teams, on the other hand, the teams of Milton Keynes and Maranello wasted no time in ‘following’ their former star, curiously anticipating even Aston Martin itself.