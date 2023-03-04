Autonomous driving, how scary

There is a big difference between assisted driving and autonomous driving. All the experts in the sector are aware of this, but slowly even North American motorists are realizing it, who do not trust both vehicles in the same way. The latest survey by the AAA draws an exemplary picture of the situation on the continent to say the least: while interest in semi-autonomous vehicles remains at a very high level, not only does that in fully autonomous vehicles decrease drastically, but even considerably increases the feeling of fear that motorists feel towards them.

Lack of trust

In fact, in 2022 it went from 55% of the previous year at 68%, a 13% increase (the highest since 2020) in fear of this technology. But what are the causes that hold back motorists the most and make them increasingly distrustful of self-driving technology? Certainly a lot depends on the strategies that car manufacturers use not only to promote their automated driving systems, but also on the names they decide to assign them: if we think of assisted driving, and not completely autonomous, which Tesla wanted to rename Autopilot and Full Self Driving Beta we understand well what we are referring to (in 22% of the cases the motorists questioned said they were convinced they could let the car drive autonomously).

Surprise, but not too much

Confusion therefore reigns supreme, and is reflected in the thoughts of many North American motorists: the AAA survey itself showed that almost one in ten drivers believes they can buy a self-driving vehicle and sleep while at the wheel of it, when we know well that to date on the market does not exist any vehicle available for public purchase that allows the driver to completely disengage from driving. “We did not expect such a drastic drop in confidence compared to previous years – said Greg Brannon, director of automotive research for AAA, surprised, however, up to a certain point – Although I must admit that given the number of accidents, even serious ones, that have occurred due to over-reliance on current vehicle technologies, this is not entirely surprising.’

The ADAS convince

Different speech for what concerns the ADAS, the driving assistance systems, increasingly requested by the buyers of new cars: six out of ten US motorists about to buy a new vehicle admitted that they wanted “definitely” or in any case “probably” these systems supplied. “We at AAA try to work with automakers so that there is one greater consistency across the industry Brannon concluded. Together, we can help consumers understand the type of technology in their vehicle and let them understand how, when and where to use these systems, thus increasing confidence in the vehicles of the future”.