Dhe US Supreme Court has agreed to consider former President Donald Trump's request for immunity from prosecution. The court said Wednesday it would address the question “whether, and if so, to what extent, a former president enjoys immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct allegedly related to official acts during his term in office.” The court scheduled the hearing for April 22nd.

The judges also stated that, against the background of this review, the trial against Trump, originally scheduled for March 4th, on charges of election fraud in 2020, would be put on hold for the time being. At the beginning of February, a federal appeals court rejected Trump's request to that effect, clearing the way for a trial over the ex-president's attempts to retroactively overturn his election defeat against current President Joe Biden in 2020.

Colorado, Maine, Illinois

Trump, who is considered the favorite to win the Republican nomination in November's presidential election, has other problems with the judiciary. After being excluded from the Colorado and Maine primaries, he will now also be excluded from the Republican primaries in Illinois. Because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump should not run, Cook County Judge Tracie Porter ruled on Wednesday. However, the entry into force of their decision has been postponed in view of an expected appeal by the former US President.

The judge's decision sided with Illinois voters who had argued that the former president should be barred from the March 19 primary and Nov. 5 congressional elections because he violated the insurrection clause in Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution 14th Amendment to the Constitution was violated. This means that Trump will no longer be allowed to hold US office. Trump rejects the accusation of incitement. He and his allies speak of a conspiracy to prevent his return to the White House.

The Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from the primary there on December 19th. Trump then appealed to the US Supreme Court. In Maine, Trump also appealed against his exclusion from the primaries there.







Sentenced to a $350 million fine

Just last week, Trump was sentenced in a New York civil trial to a $350 million fine because he, along with his sons Donald Junior and Eric, were said to have artificially inflated the assets of the family real estate empire by billions of dollars over the years in order to get cheap ones Get conditions from banks and insurance companies. Four criminal indictments were also filed against Trump last year.

Trump wants to challenge US President Biden in the presidential election in November and, based on the way the primaries have gone so far, has the best chance of being nominated as a candidate again by the Republicans. In the presidential election on November 5th, everything currently boils down to another duel between Biden and Trump.