Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 22:30

On provisional release, with an electronic ankle bracelet, for publishing videos threatening President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Bolsonaro influencer Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto asked the Court for authorization to travel by Esmeraldas to Belo Horizonte. The cities in Minas are separated by about 60 kilometers.

The authorization is necessary because one of the conditions imposed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, to place him on provisional release was that he could not be absent from the city where he lives or stay away from home at night. If any precautionary measure is violated, the arrest may be re-imposed.

The defense justified that the influencer has a medical appointment scheduled for March 12th and that he should only return after 6pm. The treatment is with a plastic surgeon in a specialized clinic in the capital of Minas Gerais.

O Estadão contacted lawyer Tarcísio Maciel, who represents the influencer, to question whether the consultation was for a medical need or for an aesthetic procedure. He did not respond to the report until the publication of this text.

In one of the videos published on the networks, Pinto promised to “invade” and “dismiss” the STF and “hang the ministers upside down”. He also stated that he would “hunt” the ministers, President Lula, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ). The publications are prior to January 8th.

The influencer was also an administrator of a group on Telegram, called STF Rat Hunters, which led to his indictment for criminal association. The Federal Police tried to identify other participants, but ran into the messaging app's privacy policy and were unable to gather the complete list of members.