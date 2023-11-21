In a rare event, A car in Strasbourg, France, became the target of what appears to be a meteorite which had a direct impact on him.

Firefighters received an emergency call this Monday morning to rescue a car. It was a Renault Clio that had a hole measuring about 50 centimeters in its roof and a broken window.

According to information from the portal Meterthe captain of the local firefighters, Matthieu Colobert, pointed out the meteorite hit as “relatively large”, expressing that the hole not only destroyed the roof, but it also affected the underbody and the fuel tank. There were no injuries in the impact area.

Researchers were unable to find the meteorite inside the vehiclebut there is believed to be a possible connection with a brown stone the size of a hazelnut found near the impact site.

Some experts think the meteorite disintegrated on impact, while Dr. Greg Brown of the Royal Greenwich Observatory He stressed that chemical tests will be very important to confirm the nature of the mysterious stone.

Approximately 7 am on Monday a loud noise woke up the people of #Strasbourg #France There is talk that a meteorite hit this vehicle

Under the vehicle they collected an unknown object (stone) 2 cm in diameter.

City authorities continue to investigate this strange incident, and reiterated to citizens that, although the probabilities of being hit by a meteorite are very lowthese can fall on a vehicle or a person.

