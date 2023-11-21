In Argentina, Javier Milei’s victory in the presidential second round was overwhelming. The far-right politician gained almost three million votes over the ruling party Sergio Massa and won in 21 of the country’s 24 provinces. How do you explain the dazzling rise of the leader of La Libertad Avanza in just two years? What is the reason for the defeat of Peronism? What’s next for the country under Milei’s government? We address it in this edition of El Debate.

Javier Milei will be the new president of Argentina after sweeping the second round of elections and decisively defeating Sergio Massa and Peronism.

The candidate of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza won with nearly 56% of the votes, more than 11 percentage points above Massa, and a difference of almost three million votes in his favor.

Milei also won in 21 of the country’s 24 provinces, while the ruling party’s candidate only gained an advantage in Buenos Aires, Santiago del Estero and Formosa. Although the province where the capital is located has an exception, since Massa did not even win in the majority of the territory, but he was victorious mainly due to the votes of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

How did Milei become the next president of Argentina? How do you explain the defeat of Peronism and Kirchnerism that governed until now? We analyze it with the help of our guests:

– Ana Polack, doctor in political science and professor at the Nueva Granada Military University.

– Nancy Pazos, political analyst.

– Julio Burdman, political analyst, professor-researcher and consultant.