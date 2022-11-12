Army ammunition was stolen from an IDF base in northern Israel through a hole in the fence

An unidentified person stole ammunition from a military base in northern Israel. This was reported in the army of the country, reports RIA News.

“Army ammunition was stolen from the IDF base [Армия обороны страны] in northern Israel. The military police are investigating the circumstances of the theft,” the army said.

They added that after a police investigation, the case would be transferred to the military prosecutor’s office.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the country’s Defense Army to put troops on alert on the border with Lebanon. In a statement, the head of the defense department emphasizes that the IDF needs to prepare for any scenario in which there will be an increase in tension in the northern direction, including offensive operations, in connection with unsuccessful negotiations with Beirut on the maritime border.