Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may be coming to the catalog of Xbox Game Passbased on a possible clue surfaced in the Polish section of the Xbox Storewhere the Ubisoft game displays the Microsoft subscription service logo associated with the cover.

There have been other similar sightings in the past and in some cases they turned out to be errors, while in others they were later confirmed by the actual arrival of the game in the catalog, so we don’t know how to take this clue, but we report it anyway because it could prove to be true .

Basically, as reported by Game Pass Counter, in the Polish section of the Xbox Store the cover of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla appears accompanied by the logo “Game Pass”, like the one that indicates all the games belonging to the catalog of the Microsoft subscription in question.

The idea is that the game is coming soon within the Xbox Game Pass and the question would not be excluded, considering that it would be quite logical, given the release of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey within the service. . On the other hand, Ubisoft is certainly intensifying the presence of its titles within the subscription services, both as regards the Xbox Game Pass and the competitor PlayStation Plus Extra, where, moreover, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already present.

A launch of the most recent of the chapters of the Ubisoft series also on the Microsoft subscription is therefore quite probable, pending any announcements from Ubisoft or the Redmond house. Furthermore, we recall that theannouncement of new upcoming games on the Game Pass catalog should take place next Tuesday 15 November 2022.