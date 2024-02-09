The biggest music star on the planet right now will be in the stadium. In a box. Like most recently when the Kansas City Chiefs played. Because Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce. And he plays as a tight end for the Chiefs. The both are the Dream couple of the American public. Superstar dates superstar. Music dates football. More is hardly possible. But many football fans have long been annoyed by this romance. They think the topic distracts from the sport and what it's about. And they even assume that Taylor Swift is only pursuing and maintaining this relationship for marketing reasons in order to conquer the football orbit in addition to her exorbitant reach and popularity in the music and glamor world.