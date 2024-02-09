Thousands of reproductions is adding to the network TikTok a video posted by Malumafrom a fragment of the song Bling Blingwith acoustic guitar sound in the hands of the Sinaloan Octavio Cuadrasits composer.

“Your new favorite song!!!! BLING BLING @Octavio Cuadras @Grupo Marca Registrada,” he wrote Maluma in his account.

“Bling Bling” is a song by Grupo Marca Registrada and its composer, Octavio Cuadras.

“I walk with my people in the armored vehicle,

and nobody tells me anything,

I am the one in charge here

I see many scary faces

will be my grenade launcher

I am the king of Medellín

and I am like that,

From afar my Bling Bling shines

I light up a Phillie just because

the girls put gpi”.

This is how they sing Maluma and two young people, one of them from Sinaloa Octavio Cuadrasauthor of the song, the other apparently Fidel Oswaldo Castro, singer of the Registered Trademark group, from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The video of Maluma It was posted this Thursday, and by night it reached half a million reactions, and thousands of comments.

Billboard.com reports that the young man singer Octavio Cuadrasoriginally from Sinaloa, his life changed in just a few days, because one of his favorite groups, Registered Trademarkagreed to record his “Bling Bling” themewhich went viral in TikTokand then it reached the ears of Colombian Maluma.

Before Christmas 2023, Cuadras, Registered Trademark and Maluma they met in Colombiato talk about the joint recording of the “Bling Bling” remix.

“Bling Bling” It is a song that has become the standard of a new movement called “happy runs”highlights Billboard.com.

From Sinaloa

Octavio Cuadras is a young singer of 23 years old, originally from Navolato, Sinaloa, Mexico. She currently lives in the town of La Cofradía, according to national media.

He was trying to get noticed with warlike corridos, but without much success, Billboard details.

So, he opted for a change, he took on the task of creating something different and wrote about positive things: no violence in the lyrics, and in terms of music, friendly and fun sounds.

At 12 years old, Cuadras started in music, working as a staff member in regional bands, then he played instruments and became a composer.