Superpowers | The Chinese fighter flew “unnecessarily aggressively” close to the US plane

The incident happened last week.

United States accuses the Chinese fighter of “unnecessarily aggressive” movements near the US military aircraft in the international airspace over the South China Sea, reports news agency AFP.

The US Armed Forces informs that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet had flown close to a US RC-135 reconnaissance plane last week and forced the plane to fly through turbulence.

According to AFP, similar incidents happen from time to time.

For example, in December, a Chinese military plane flew only three meters away from a US military plane, forcing the plane to make an evasive maneuver in international airspace.