As shared by these companies, the game will have reflections generated by ray-tracing or ray tracing with a variety of quality levels to choose from. Equally, this applies to shading and daylight.

The aforementioned is more noticeable in the outer areas of the game. To this we must add that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PC it will support 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9 resolutions.

What was previously said applies to installations of three monitors. Both the gameplay and cutscenes are optimized for ultra-wide screens. The game is now available to pre-order and there are gifts for players who purchase it.

Who buys Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart before its release date they will get two extras. The first one is the Pixelizer Weapon and the other one is the Carbonox Armor.

The publication of this game on PC is part of the trend of Sony and PlayStation to release their exclusive games on this platform after a while.

This happened before with titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and days gone.

How good is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

While each player decides whether or not a game is worth playing, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart it was well received on Sony consoles. This title was released on June 11, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and has an average of 88/100 on Metacritic.

That’s taking into account the 127 reviews taken into account by this site. Gamers have also given it their thumbs up, and on Metacritic it still has a healthy 8.5/10 with 2,437 reviews.

So those who play on PC will receive a great title from Insomniac Games. It is only to be hoped that the adaptation to this platform is ideal and the error of The Last of Us Part 1.

The latter had a number of bugs that disappointed players. At the other end are Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, two very outstanding adaptations that shine on a technical level.

Apart from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart