James Gunn is happy to announce that Superman: Legacy has its release date confirmed. Although the SAG-AFTRA strike was the longest in Hollywood history, the team’s work allowed the date to be confirmed atJuly 11, 2025.

Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strike in Hollywood history and who never took their foot off the accelerator, continuing to move forward at full speed, creating the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will arrive on its originally scheduled release date, July 11, 2025. ❤️🙏

Superman: Legacy will feature the Man of Steel David CorenswetWhile Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. The presence of other actors who will take on the roles of some iconic heroes such as Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho and Mister Terrific has also been confirmed.