Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 19:56

The executive director of Mubadala Capital’s subsidiary in Brazil, Sergio Carneiro, stated that the country has been a hotbed of complex cases in large companies in recent years. The sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, has just raised more than US$710 million (R$3.6 billion) to invest in heavyweight Brazilian companies that are facing some type of difficulty.

“We have been very active… Unfortunately, Brazil has generated complex situations in large companies, but this is good for our pipeline“, said Carneiro, in a lecture, during the MBA Brasil event, organized by Brazilian students in Chicago, in the United States.

According to him, Mubadala’s focus is exactly complex businesses. The fund looks for opportunities with a “big business challenge” and that are in need of a “big check”.

These deals, he stated, are less disputed and, as a result, the fund has more bargaining power in negotiating and purchasing the asset.

One of these cases was the purchase of control of the sugar and alcohol company Atvos, the former Odebrecht Agroindustrial, this year. According to Carneiro, he has been trading the asset since arriving at the Abu Dhabi fund’s subsidiary in Brazil, in 2019.

“It took three and a half years of negotiation, but it was the fifth largest judicial recovery in the history of the country. We are bringing a solution to it, it was challenging to reach and close all the accounts, but it worked”, assessed the manager.

Mubadala has been one of the most active foreign investors in Brazil. In addition to Atvos, the fund bought control of the Bluefit gym chain and also increased its stake in the owner of Burger King this year.

For Carneiro, the more challenging scenario, with rising interest rates, accelerated the urgency and need for restructuring some complex businesses. On the other hand, it is conducive to investing, in his view.

As for the challenges in Brazil, he said that the time spent on trading allows the fund to protect itself from local volatility. “Arriving with our ends tied is worth it regardless of the macro scenario. We created a certain cushion of value, of cushioning for Brazil’s macro volatility challenges,” he said.