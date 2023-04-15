Brandon Routh will be present at Peru Comic Con 2023, an event that will also bring actor Antony Starr (Homelander in the series “The boys”) along with other guests of international stature. The star of the remembered movie “Superman Returns” was announced by surprise a few days before the convention that will take place in Lima. What can fans of DC Comics expect and when will they be able to see it in person? We tell you in the next note.

“Superman returns”… to Peru

In 2006, actor Brandon Routh endeared himself to DC Comics fans for his portrayal of the red-caped hero in “Superman Returns,” one of the most beloved versions of the character that came long before Henry Cavill and Zack. Snyder will change the mold.

Brandon Routh reprized his Superman character for television. Photo: DC Comics

The star was also present in the series “The Flash” and the gigantic crossover “Crisis on infinite earths.” In both productions, the fans were happy to see him and he has always been well received in general.

Routh is also remembered for his role as Todd in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the world” —which will have an anime adaptation very soon with all the original cast— and his appearances in “Arrow”, “Batwoman” and “Supergirl”.

When to see Brandon Routh in Peru Comic Con 2023?

According to the official website of Peru Comic Con 2023, the actor will be present at the event on April 28 and 29, dates on which he will have interaction with fans.

Main guests of Peru Comic Con 2023. Photo: Peru Comic Con 2023

Brandon Routh will also be joined by Antony Starr and Karen Fukuhara (Homelander and Kimiko on “The Boys”), Lochlyn Munro (“Rivardale”), among other international guests.

