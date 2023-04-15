













Blizzard will adjust Diablo IV dungeons thanks to the beta

Blizzard commented the following:

“While our dungeons offer a variety of objectives to complete, player feedback indicated that completing each objective felt tedious.”

Because of this, they tried to make things flow smoother so that players don’t have to go back to dungeons again and again to finish or activate objectives. Those responsible for Diablo IV they pointed out:

“We hope that providing bonuses, such as increased mobility while carrying certain objective items, simplify and vary the experience to complete them. This setting is simply a starting point, and we plan to extend this philosophy to keys in a future update.”

Source: Diablo IV

So Blizzard definitely intends to listen to its fans. Dungeons will be less tedious because the objectives are repositioned on the way to the dungeon. In addition, now it is likely that events will even be generated there.

We recommend: Diablo IV: These are the launch days and times

Other adjustments thanks to the Diablo IV beta

the classes of Diablo IV They will have multiple mods to keep abilities fresh, punchy and powerful, without falling into combative monotony. In factBlizzard recognized that there was an imbalance between the classes. So there will be specific changes in this regard.

Source: Blizzard

On the other hand, the dungeons could be restored in the beta even if they had not been fully realized, this resulted in loot being obtainable again and players leveling up quickly. However, Blizzard was not amused by this and has deactivated the modality.

We will see all the changes Diablo IV when released on June 6, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.

However, More doubts in this regard will be resolved on April 20, 2023. Information will be exposed about the new content of your story that will be linked to your mechanics.

