Cisterna-Verona 2-3 (13-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 13-15) Last-gasp triumph for Verona which has found a grim and never submissive opponent like Top Volley on its way. The Verona team becomes the surprise of the first round and ends with a place in the top 4. Verona presents itself at the Palasport di Cisterna after the success against Siena; Soli’s sextet is in sharp decline and, after having racked up three defeats, wants to return to victory and acquire the points necessary to secure participation in the next Italian Cup. For Cisterna control room entrusted to Baranowicz with Dirlic opposite, Zingel-Rossi central, Kaliberda-Sedlacek in band, Catania free. Verona responds with Spirito on the dribble to trigger Mozic, Sapozhkov and Keita. Stoytchev’s formation starts better thanks to Keita who signs the 6-1 with a powerful serve.

Super start

—

Cisterna seems unable to get into the game and suffers from the pace of the guests who still score with Keita’s block (13-6). The Malian is the extra man in this first phase of the match. Sedlacek tries to shake him and with a nice touch under the net he brings the pontini to -7, but by now Verona has mortgaged the partial. Ace by Mozic who closes the speech after a first half of the game with no history and with an unrecognizable Top Volley (25-13). For Verona 8 aces and scoresheet. Second set: Cisterna reaction who enters the field with another attitude and takes the lead to 5-1 with Zingel’s block. The Australian scores again with a nice diagonal (10-4). The situation is totally reversed compared to the previous partial: Soli’s team is in great confidence as shown by the subsequent double ace by Sedlacek for 12-4. Now it is the Verona team that has to recover from the hosts who play excellent volleyball. Error in Mozic’s service for 22-17; Verona comes back down, but Sedlacek closes the run on 25-23 with a broadside. Third set that begins in the name of balance: powerful diagonal from Keita for 6-5 Verona, then a block from Dirlic and Cisterna at +1. Mozic misses from 9 meters and is equal (12-12). However, Soli’s men seem to have something more. Another mistake, this time Sapozhkov, allows Top Volley to extend to 18-15. Wall of Zingel and biancoblu ahead 21-18. The Scala players no longer have the strength to react and Cisterna closes the set thanks to yet another error in Mozic’s service (25-20). Fourth set: balanced start with Verona ahead after Dirlic’s service error (4-3). The Croatian recovers shortly after with a precise diagonal that brings the pontini to -1. Excellent dunk by Sedlacek and parity restored (13-13). Muro Sapozhkov and guests extending on 18-15; Stoytchev’s team wants the tie break and with determination they win the set thanks to the plays of Keita and Mozic. War of nerves in the decisive set: the teams fight with tenacity, but to believe it more in a spectacular final it is Verona who gets the success with Sapozhkov’s block. Cisterna gets a point that may not be enough for the Coppa Italia. While Verona enjoys its 7 victories out of 11 races and a third place ahead of Trento, awaiting the recovery of Civitanova. (Diego Rocks)